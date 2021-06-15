Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of Agilent Technologies worth $177,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 402,669 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803 over the last 90 days.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

