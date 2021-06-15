Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

