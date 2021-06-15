Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.090-4.140 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $144.62. 1,034,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.30. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $145.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

