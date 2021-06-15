Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-975 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AGTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 557,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,391. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

