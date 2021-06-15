Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 152,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,185. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.