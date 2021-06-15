Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$85.61. 74,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$20.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

