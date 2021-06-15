Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AGFY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 338,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

