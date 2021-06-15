Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.82 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $90.10 million and $3.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,073.55 or 0.99952013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00351418 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.87 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00435922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00063231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,201,042 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.