AIOZ Network Price Up 74.5% This Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 74.5% higher against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,923,649 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

