Airbloc (ABL) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $105,619.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

