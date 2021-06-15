Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 16,124 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after buying an additional 255,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.