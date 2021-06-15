Akash Network (AKT) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $198.33 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00007748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 141,940,046 coins and its circulating supply is 63,843,512 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

