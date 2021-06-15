Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.65 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $65.73 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

