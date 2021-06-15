Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,156. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6288157 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.