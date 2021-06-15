Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $635.31 or 0.01593783 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $180.22 million and $2.29 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00779342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043344 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

