Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 12,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 456,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $1,482,617 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

