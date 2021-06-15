Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,500 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,815.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

