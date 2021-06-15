Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $139.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037198 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00224210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00033952 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.69 or 0.03866168 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,560,156,591 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,598,439 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

