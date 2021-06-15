Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $132.29 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00177888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.71 or 0.00932698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,923.66 or 0.99641421 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

