Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,788 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Align Technology worth $154,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $605.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.57 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.