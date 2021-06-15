Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,442. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

