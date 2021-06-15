Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

