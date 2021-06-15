Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALLM stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technologies sectors. It also holds license to the patented technology Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS 2.0), a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

