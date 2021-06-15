Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALLM stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
