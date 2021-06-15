Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

