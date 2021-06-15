Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Stride worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.