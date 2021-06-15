Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The GEO Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

