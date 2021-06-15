Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.94. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$45.81, with a volume of 95,291 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

