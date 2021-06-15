AllSafe Hits 1-Day Volume of $137.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $255,165.57 and $137.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001325 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 179.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.