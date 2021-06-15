Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells $206,248.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

