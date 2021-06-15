Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 175,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.