ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in May

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 1,416,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

