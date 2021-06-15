Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

