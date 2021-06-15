Alpha Coin (APC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $12,640.78 and $14.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,162.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.39 or 0.01569603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00423700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

