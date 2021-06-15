Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $1.02 million and $17,457.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00146472 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00177256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00930169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 41,373,350.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,951.13 or 0.99948866 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

