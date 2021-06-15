Alpha Impact Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,457.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $1.02 million and $17,457.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00146472 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00177256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00930169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 41,373,350.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,951.13 or 0.99948866 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.