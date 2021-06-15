Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,531.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,528.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,357.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

