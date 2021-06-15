Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.80 on Tuesday, hitting $2,434.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,448.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,318.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

