Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,224 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. 37,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.