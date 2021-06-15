Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,506,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 226,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

