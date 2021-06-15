Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

