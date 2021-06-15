Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

