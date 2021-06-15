Alphasimplex Group LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,002,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,847. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

