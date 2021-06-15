Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.