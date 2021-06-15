Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 3.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 2,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,015,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

