Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.