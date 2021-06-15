Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

