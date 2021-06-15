Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,508.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,296.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.