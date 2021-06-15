Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 67.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,508.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,296.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.