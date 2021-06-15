Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.65. 6,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,225. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

