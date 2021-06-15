Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 897,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 158,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

